Government encouraging sports in a big way: Avanthi Srinivas

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Sports and Tourism Avanthi Srinivas has said that there is no caste, creed and colour to sportsmen in the world. Sports and games enhances competitive spirit, he said.

Inaugurating 3-day Dr YSR-Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao National Level Junior Shuttle Badminton tournament along with MP Margani Bharat Ram here on Tuesday, he said the State government was encouraging sports in a big way.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was laying emphasis on development of sports sector and trying to make Andhra Pradesh a sports hub. Meanwhile, the government has also been encouraging sportsmen in rural areas. The Minister said sportsmen should prove their mettle in tournaments.

The Chief Minister decided to construct stadiums in the headquarters of all 175 Assembly constituencies, he pointed out. The students should spare some time everyday for sports and games.

Badminton players from 21 States are taking part in the tournament. MP Margani Bharat Ram has said the Central government should increase funds for sports sector mainly to impart training to the players and enable them to participate in ensuing Olympic Games.

Andhra Pradesh government was also putting its endeavour to strengthen sports sector, he said. Tournament organising secretary Kodali Tanuja, Municipal Commissioner Abhishikth Kishore, former Amalapuram MP Pandula Ravindra Babu and others were present.