Government of India Allocates Rs. 3,300 Crore for Flood Relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Government of India has announced a substantial relief package of ₹3,300 crore to assist Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in addressing the aftermath of devastating floods that have impacted the two states. This funding is aimed at supporting recovery and relief efforts, including rebuilding infrastructure and providing aid to affected communities.



The decision follows a recent visit by Union Minister Shivraj Singh, who toured both states to assess the flood damage and the relief operations undertaken by the state governments. Singh's on-ground assessment highlighted the severity of the floods and the urgent need for additional support to manage the crisis effectively.

The financial aid is expected to bolster the ongoing relief efforts, helping both states recover from the extensive damage and mitigate future flood risks. The allocation underscores the central government's commitment to supporting regional administrations in times of natural disasters.