Government to sanction Rs. 6000 crore every year for YSR Amma Vodi Scheme: Minister Suresh

The Andhra Pradesh Educational Minister Adimulapu Suresh who on Wednesday laid foundation stone for various developmental programs in Dorna mandal of Prakasam district has said that the government would deposit Rs. 6000 crores in the bank accounts of mothers who send their wards to school under YSR Amma Vodi Scheme in every January.

Speaking to the media later, he said that the government is taking steps to develop 15000 schools in the first term with a budget of Rs. 3600 crore. "As part of Nadu- Nedu program, we would show the current picture of schools and pics after three years to public and seek their opinion on development.

He also asserted that in coming days, government would enhance the mid-day meal scheme with a budget of Rs.1,300 crore to provide a healthy meals to the students of government-run schools.

Later the minister conveyed Sankranti wishes to all people of the state.