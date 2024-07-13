Government to take up road repairs on war footing

Vijayawada : The state government has decided to take up road repair works over a stretch of about 7,000 kms in the state using the latest technology with minimum expenditure. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who held a review meeting with the Roads and Buildings department here on Friday, said that he had discussed the methods that could be used to fill the potholes using modern technology with the professors of IIT and SRM University. He directed the department not to go in for traditional methods but use different kinds of material for the filling of the potholes and also when new roads are laid particularly in areas where the traffic flow is very heavy. During the review meeting, the officials said the funds allocated for the repairs to the roads were not spent by the previous regime and that even the bills of many contractors were pending payment.

As a result, no contractor had come forward to take up even repair works. They said about Rs 300 crore would be required to take up the repair works across the state. The CM directed them to immediately take up the works. Good roads are necessary even to attract investments in the state, he said.

Naidu asked the officers to immediately call for the tenders for the necessary works and complete the road repairs on war footing. Once the state finances are back on track, the government will take up re-carpeting of the existing roads and laying new roads.