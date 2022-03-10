Government urged to form Amaravati revenue division, district

Guntur: In the wake of the judgment of Andhra Pradesh High Court instructing the government to continue Amaravati as the capital city, Akhil Bharata Panchayat Parishad appealed to the State government to form a separate district with Amaravati as district headquarters after forming Amaravati as revenue division.

National secretary of the Parishad Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu submitted a memorandum to that effect to District Revenue Officer Kondaiah at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. He had also emailed the memorandum to Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma.

Dr Veeranjaneyulu said that Amaravati was a Buddhist historical city, which was identified as a heritage city. The sculpture of Amaravati had been popular across the world.

Welcoming the decision of the State government to reorganise the districts by forming new districts, Dr Veeranjaneyulu said that the people of Amaravati had to travel long distance to meet the officials. "If the district court, Collectorate, district jail, RDO office, and other district offices were established, the capital city would flourish," he said.

Recalling the reorganisation of the districts, he said that Guntur districts was proposed to divide into three districts—Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla. In this context, it would be better to make Amaravati as the revenue division and a special district to give it a special place as the capital city.

The general secretary pointed out that Amaravati and other mandals in the Pedakurapadu assembly segment were proposed to be merged with Gurazala revenue division causing inconvenience to the people of all these mandals. Likewise, the villages in the Tulluru mandal were proposed to merge with Guntur revenue division which is also not comfortable for people.

The people of the capital city of Amaravati in the Mangalagiri assembly segment need to travel all the way to Guntur for solving revenue problems. In view of these problems, it would be better to announce Amaravati as the separate revenue division.