Governor and CM congratulate ISRO scientists for successful launch of Chandrayaan 3
Vijayawada: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful launch of India's Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota, carrying the moon lander Vikram on the Mark 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle -- dubbed as the Bahubali rocket on Friday.
The Governor wished for the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the country and hoped that the moon lander Vikram will have a safe landing on the moon and release the rover Pragyan, which will roam the moon's surface to conduct scientific experiments.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
wished the lunar expedition a smooth and successful landing, propelling country’s space prowess in to orbit of glory winning a place of pride on the global map.