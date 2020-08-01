Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan not followed procedure by giving nod for two Bills felt Galla Jayadev

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev felt that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan approved CRDA repeal and decentralization of capital Bills without following procedure.

In a statement, he recalled that State Legislative Council had sent these Bills to the select committees and added that both bills are currently sub-judice.

As the Constitutional head of the state, the Governor should ensure that due constitutional process is followed before approving the bills, which definitely has not been fulfilled in this case. He felt that the people of AP will continue to put their trust on judicial system and sure that justice will prevail.