Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan 'clears' 4 MLC candidates

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets with Governor Biswabushan Harichandan at Rajbhavan in Vijayawada on Monday
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets with Governor Biswabushan Harichandan at Rajbhavan in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Jagan briefs Governor on his visit to Delhi

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accompanied by his wife Bharati met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday.

The Governor during the 40-minute meeting is learnt has cleared the list of four names submitted by the Government for MLC posts under Governor's quota after seeking certain clarifications particularly with regard to the pending cases against Thota Trimuthulu.

With this YSRCP will have four more MLCs in the Upper House. The four names which have been cleared are Lella Appireddy (Guntur), Tota Timurthulu (East Godavari), Moshen Raju (West Godavari) and Ramesh Yadav (Kadapa). It is said that the Government has taken care to maintain the regional and caste equations.

The Chief Minister is also said to have briefed the Governor on issues, including the developments of his Delhi visit, the present Covid situation in the State and the steps being taken by the State Government to contain the pandemic.

