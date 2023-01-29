Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condole death of ex-minister

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound grief over the demise of former minister Vatti : Vasanth Kumar on Sunday.

The Governor said that Vasanth Kumar was elected as an MLA in 2004 and 2009 and served as a Minister for Rural Development and Tourism in the united Andhra Pradesh. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of former Minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.