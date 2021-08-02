Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu congratulate shuttler

Vijayawada: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated PV Sindhu for winning Bronze medal in the Badminton Women's singles match in the Tokyo Olympic Games by defeating China's He Bing Jiao in straight sets on Sunday.

The Governor said he is happy to learn that PV Sindhu is the first Indian Woman with two individual Olympic Medals. The Governor said the people of Andhra Pradesh as well as the whole country is proud of her achievement and wished her to achieve many more successes in the future.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated PV Sindhu for winning the bronze medal by defeating He Bingjiao (China) in straight sets. He wished her success in future events and brought laurels to the country and the State.

Former chief minister and Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated PV Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the Olympics.

