Governor lays stone for Red Cross State office building

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who is also honorary president of the State branch of Indian Red Cross Society, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new State branch headquarters office building at Gandhinagar here on Monday.

The office of the State branch of Indian Red Cross Society was shifted from Hyderabad to Vijayawada in 2019 after the State bifurcation and it has been functioning from the NTR district branch office premises since then.The proposed new headquarters office building is being constructed at an estimated project cost of Rs 4 crore, in an area of 17,000 sft consisting of stilt plus five floors.

Secretary to Governor Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, District Col-lector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Raja-sekhara Babu, Municipal Commissioner Dhyana Chandra HM, IRCS State chairman Y D Ramarao, general secretary and CEO A K Parida, vice-chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao and treasurer P Ramachandra Raju were also present on the occasion.