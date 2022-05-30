Governor pats doctors for great service during pandemic

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, congratulating the doctors for their service during Covid-19 pandemic, said that the entire doctors' fraternity and associate staff have fought the pandemic in a spectacular manner and the Prime Minister on several occasions praised doctors and health care workers as frontline warriors.

He was the chief guest at Cardiology Update Summit organised by Ramesh Hospitals here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the contribution of doctors cannot be forgotten and the entire nation remains indebted to them. He further said that corona pandemic had posed greatest danger and menace not only to our country, but the entire world and it was a big challenge to the entire humanity. He said doctors and scientists started their work with lot of ambition and ultimately became successful and today it is a great pleasure for everybody in the world that the Covid-19 pandemic could be controlled.

The Governor said doctors and scientists have saved the country and India's contribution to the world in the matter of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic was unique.

On the prevalence of heart disease in the country, the Governor said that with the increased consumption of processed food and dependence on machines for physical work, the urban population is more in danger of getting heart ailments than their counterparts in rural areas and habits like smoking, alcohol use, low physical activity, and insufficient consumption of vegetables and fruits, are contributing to the high number of cardiovascular diseases.

Regular exercise is the best way of maintaining a healthy weight, which reduces the risk of a heart attack and physical activity such as walking, swimming and dancing, makes the heart work harder and keeps it healthy, said the Governor.

Quoting a story from the Ramayan, the Governor said that doctor and physician are like god for patients and he has no enemy and he cannot consider whether the patient is a friend or enemy and it was his duty to treat a person fighting for his life, and that his dharma. He said that the medical practice is a noble profession and appealed to the doctors to have compassion while treating the poor and the downtrodden people.

Mentor and patron of Cardiology at AIG Hospitals Dr B Soma Raju, founder Chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare Dr Azad Moopen, Managing Director of Ramesh Hospitals Dr P Ramesh Babu, Dr MC Das, Dr Ramasubba Reddy, Dr M Raghavendra Rao, Dr MS Ram Mohan Rao, Dr Prasad Rao, Dr Srinivas Raju and other dignitaries participated in the summit.