Governor to flag off 5k, 2k runs today

Vijayawada: Grace Cancer Foundation will conduct mobile cancer screening tests in the State utilising seven buses and early cancer detection is useful to treat the patients, said P Gautam Reddy, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Fibernet Corporation.

He informed on Saturday that Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan will flag off the 5k and 2k runs on BRTS Road here on Sunday to create awareness on cancer and early detection of cases.

Speaking to the media at the Fibernet office here, Gautam Reddy said cancer is spreading fast in India and 10 lakh to 14 lakh persons were getting infected with cancer every year.

He said cancer can be cured if it is detected early. He said Grace Cancer Foundation is conducting an awareness programme in Vijayawada on Sunday and it has technical equipment, trained staff and seven buses for conducting the screening tests. He said medical teams will also give suggestions to the people who visit the screening camps in buses.

He said the Grace Cancer Foundation implements test, trace, treat and transform (4Ts) procedure and conducts the screening camps to identify the cases. He said as per the World Health Organisation, 13 lakh new cancer cases were detected in India in 2020.

Gautam Reddy said cases of breast cancer, lung cancer and cervical cancer were on the rise among women. He further said men were suffering due to consumption of tobacco products.

Gautam Reddy said Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will inaugurate the 2k run and 5k run at 6.30 am on BRTS road and people can participate in the cancer awareness programme. He said the government was developing infrastructure facilities in the hospitals under Nadu-Nedu programme.