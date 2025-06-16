Govind elected District Revenue Assn president

Vizianagaram: The new district executive committee of the Revenue Association has been elected in Vizianagaram On Sunday. Following the directions of the State Revenue Association, the elections were conducted at Revenue Home. The elections were overseen by the presidents of the Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam district branches, who acted as election officers.

Taddi Govind was elected as the president of the Vizianagaram district unit, while I Suryanarayana was elected as the secretary. Several other members were also elected to various positions within the executive committee. Speaking on the occasion, newly-elected president Govind stated that the committee would strive to deliver better services to the public. He further emphasised that the association would work with the government to safeguard the rights and interests of Revenue Association members.