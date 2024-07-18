Govindadamam new office-bearers takes charge

Tirupati : A tan impressive function, the new office-bearers of Mahaprasthanam Seva Samiti (Govindadamam) which maintain Govindadamam, the gas based crematorium took charge here on Wednesday.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu who participated as chief guest felicitated the new office-bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA urged the new body to take up more and more service programmes particularly providing free services to the poor in Govindadamam.

He also commanded the outstanding services of Govindadamam during Covid time by performing the funerals of 3,000 bodies.

New office-bearers Nagaraju, Venkatesh, Patel, Tenkayala Damodaram, Gopinath Reddy, Lakshdevi, Nageswar Rao, Matta Purushotham and others were present.