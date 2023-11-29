Live
Just In
Govt aims at high quality medical care: Buggana
- Finance minister launches cath lab, CT scan and blood bank in Kurnool govt general hospital
- Points out that 3,000 treatments have been brought under Aarogyasri by the YSRCP govt as against 1,000 earlier
Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the state government is according top priority to medical and health sector with an aim of providing quality medical care to people on par with corporate hospitals. He inaugurated cath lab, CT scan and blood bank in Kurnool government general hospital on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said with the cath lab the patients would get qualitative treatment for cardiac problems like angio, neurology, nephrology besides head.
He said with the CT scan, the body parts like heart, liver, pancreas, bladder, veins and bones could be scanned in 360 degrees. Even a big blood bank was also set up on the hospital premises. The patients from the adjacent districts and neighbouring Telangana state would visit the Kurnool government general hospital for treatment. With the objective of extending qualitative treatment to patients, all these facilities have been brought into service, Rajendranath Reddy explained.
“Since the YSRCP came to power Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving importance to medical sector. The 104 ambulances have been increased from 200 to 900 and 108 ambulances from 400 to 1,000. Around 3,000 diseases are being treated for common people through Aarogyasri as against 1,000 treatments earlier,” the finance minister said. Due to some reasons three months bills pertaining to Aarogyasri were pending, he added.
The minister said 17 medical colleges have been started under YSRCP government.
Zilla parishad chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, MLC Madhusudan, MLA MA Hafeez Khan, district collector Dr G Srijana and mayor B Y Ramaiah participated were present.