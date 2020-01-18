Govt aims to complete pending irrigation projects, says MP Avinash Reddy

Kadapa: City MP Avinash Reddy said that government has designed a comprehensive plan for completion of all pending irrigation projects in the state as early as possible.

The MP attended the swearing in programme of Agriculture Market Committee Chairman C Chinnappa in Pulivendula on Friday. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said that all pending irrigation projects works will begin soon as the government has already issued administration sanction for some projects.

The MP said that the construction of Banana Research Centre at a cost at Rs 27crores and cold storage godowns at Rs 9 crore will be taken up in Pulivendula soon.

He said that government has allocated Rs 3crores in the budget for stabilisation of prices of various agriculture products. Party leaders were present.