Govt aims to provide better health care for all: Bhumana

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the State government has been implementing various programmes to provide better and complete healthcare for all the people.

It has taken up various initiatives to improve the infrastructure for medical education in the State. He laid the foundation stone for the Rs 75 crore works of the 24x7 'Acute care' block at Ruia Hospital on Monday. This was the part of the Rs 400 cr mega project to modernise the Ruia hospital and SV Medical College.

The MLA said that the State government has been improving the medical infrastructure in a big way under the Nadu-Nedu initiative. Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, hospital superintendent Dr Suresh Reddy, Dr Subba Rao, CS RMO Dr EB Devi, APMSIDC EE Krishna Reddy, DE Dhananjaya Reddy and others were present at the programme.