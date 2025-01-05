Live
Govt allocates `113.23 cr for junior colleges
Minister for Housing K Parthasarathy said that the State government would spend Rs 27.39 cr this year and Rs 85.84 cr next year towards the mid-day meal scheme for Intermediate students.
Nuzvid: Minister for Housing K Parthasarathy said that the State government would spend Rs 27.39 cr this year and Rs 85.84 cr next year towards the mid-day meal scheme for Intermediate students. The Minister formally launched the Dokka Sitamma mid-day meal for Intermediate students at Mudupalli Tataiah Government Junior College in Nuzvid on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government was committed to develop government educa-tional institutions on par with private and corporate institutions.
He said with the mid-day meal scheme, 1.48 lakh students studying in 475 government junior colleges will get bene-fit. He said in Eluru district 3,734 students were present in 19 govt junior colleges.
The Minister said with the initiative taken up by HRD Min-ister Nara Lokesh, the State government has been distrib-uting free text and note books to 2 lakh students of AP Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Schools and Govt Junior Colleges.
He said that the State government released Rs 169.69 crore to improve infrastructure in 447 colleges under Mana Badi-Mana Bhavishyat. DVEO B Prabhakara Rao, college principal Swarnalata and others were present.