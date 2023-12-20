  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt appoints Nemani Bhaskar as advisor

Govt appoints Nemani Bhaskar as advisor
x
Highlights

Sakshi Managing Editor Nemani Bhaskar has been appointed as the advisor to the government on Public Policy.

Guntur: Sakshi Managing Editor Nemani Bhaskar has been appointed as the advisor to the government on Public Policy. The government issued a GO to this effect.

The pay, allowances, incentives, and others are not disclosed and will be issued separately. This appointment has come with three months to go for the elections.

The new appointment for sure will attract political attention especially because Bhaskar is an employee of Sakshi TV owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy himself. Earlier, he worked in Andhra Bhoomi and NTV in various capacities. The opposition parties criticised Jagan for appointing Sakshi employees in the government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X