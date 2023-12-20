Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
Govt appoints Nemani Bhaskar as advisor
Highlights
Sakshi Managing Editor Nemani Bhaskar has been appointed as the advisor to the government on Public Policy.
Guntur: Sakshi Managing Editor Nemani Bhaskar has been appointed as the advisor to the government on Public Policy. The government issued a GO to this effect.
The pay, allowances, incentives, and others are not disclosed and will be issued separately. This appointment has come with three months to go for the elections.
The new appointment for sure will attract political attention especially because Bhaskar is an employee of Sakshi TV owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy himself. Earlier, he worked in Andhra Bhoomi and NTV in various capacities. The opposition parties criticised Jagan for appointing Sakshi employees in the government.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS