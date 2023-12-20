Govt appoints Nemani Bhaskar as advisor

Guntur: Sakshi Managing Editor Nemani Bhaskar has been appointed as the advisor to the government on Public Policy. The government issued a GO to this effect.

The pay, allowances, incentives, and others are not disclosed and will be issued separately. This appointment has come with three months to go for the elections.

The new appointment for sure will attract political attention especially because Bhaskar is an employee of Sakshi TV owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy himself. Earlier, he worked in Andhra Bhoomi and NTV in various capacities. The opposition parties criticised Jagan for appointing Sakshi employees in the government.