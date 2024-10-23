Govt committed to comprehensive development

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar participated in the general body meeting of the erstwhile Prakasam Zilla Parishad in Ongole on Tuesday along with the MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Inturu Nageswara Rao, MLCs Kancharla Srikanth, Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, under the chairmanship of the ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma. Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, and Bapatla district joint collector Prakhar Jain also participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed agenda items related to district water management, rural development, agriculture and horticulture, medical and health, housing, and electricity departments.

The ministers instructed officials to address issues raised by ZPTC and MPP members, by focussing on ensuring welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting gave special attention to post-heavy rainfall measures including, prevention of infectious diseases, assessment of crop damage, agricultural support and guidance to farmers, and enhanced medical services in government hospitals.

The MLAs raised various constituency-specific issues including implementation of employment guarantee schemes, pending bills for Anganwadi buildings, canal maintenance, groundwater conservation, agricultural support, and healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Veeranjaneya affirmed that the state government is committed to the comprehensive development and welfare of the people. He said detailed directives for the health department to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, the agricultural department to assess crop damage and provide the necessary guidance, increase institutional deliveries in government hospitals, implement an employment guarantee scheme for rural development, over Rs 200 crore worth of development works in the past four months.

District officials from Prakasam, Nellore, and Bapatla districts participated in the meeting.