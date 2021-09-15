Govt committed to economic development of women: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: The State government is committed towards the sustainable economic development of women and introduced YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes, said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday.

During a review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the government partnered with major companies like ITC, Reliance and Amul to support women entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure spot documentation while availing loans for employment avenues that contribute to sustainable economic growth. He said that steps should be taken to provide a loan of Rs 35,000 at 25 paise interest.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister recalled that the previous government promised to clear the outstanding loans and betrayed women asking them not to repay their loans.

Reviewing YSR Cheyutha, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure that marketing their businesses shouldn't be a problem for the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and he asked the officials to take appropriate measures so that no woman runs into losses. The main purpose of the scheme is to make women use the money provided for sustainable livelihood.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that over 8 lakh DWCRA groups derived benefit under the Aasara scheme. The State government has extended a financial help of Rs 6330.58 crore to the groups in the first tranche.

Officials said that the social audit on the list of beneficiaries for the second tranche has been completed and the lists have also been displayed at the village secretariats.

Similarly, through YSR Cheyutha in the first installment almost 3 lakh women have set up businesses like retail shops, rearing cattle, buffaloes, sheep, and goats. In the second phase, the government is aiming to create employment opportunities for 2,21,598 women.

As the government launched sustainable economic growth plans with Procter & Gamble, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Retail, Amul and Allana companies in the previous year, this year the government is entering MoUs with Reliance's Ajio, Tanager, Rural Development Center, Mahindra, Gain and Kalgudi.