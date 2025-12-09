Govt committed to providing 20L jobs: Bharath

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh government is moving swiftly to meet its commitment of providing 20 lakh employment opportunities to the youth, stated Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T G Bharath.

Speaking at the Job Fair inaugurated at KVR College in Kurnool on Monday, the Minister said that the State is implementing strategic measures to ensure large-scale job creation within the next five years.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Bharath mentioned that in the job fair previously conducted at St. Joseph’s College, over 950 candidates secured employment.

He noted that the present job fair aims to facilitate 1,550 job placements through 21 participating companies. Urging students and job seekers to capitalise on the opportunities being offered, he advised them to join employment platforms quickly and enhance their professional skills to meet industry requirements.

The Minister highlighted the rapid industrial development taking place at the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub, where investments amounting to Rs 10,000 crore are being established. He announced that a drone manufacturing unit with Rs 500 crore investment and a five-star hotel would soon be set up, generating additional employment avenues.

Plans are underway to establish an advanced skill training institute to prepare youth with qualifications tailored to industry demands, he added. Minister Bharath further stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh are consistently working towards empowering the youth by expanding job opportunities across the state. On the occasion, certificates were presented to students who completed the Microsoft Office course.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the newly-arranged traffic signal system on the campus and reviewed the NCC girls’ parade, accepting the guard of honour.

District Employment Officer Deepthi, Skill Development Officer Anand Rajkumar, KVR College Principal Kondaiah, Bondela Corporation Chairman Vikram Singh, and Sparks In-charge Girija Rani participated in the event.