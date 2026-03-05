‘Making Bengaluru South district No 1 is Shivakumar’s dream’

Bamul President D. K. Suresh on Wednesday said that making Bengaluru South district the number one district in the State is the vision of Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Y.G. Gudda lift irrigation project at Chakrabavi in Magadi. Referring to Shivakumar’s initiatives, Suresh said that just as Kempegowda built Bengaluru, Shivakumar is working to address the water scarcity issues in Bengaluru South district.

“We are not people who make false promises or indulge in emotional drama. When I give my word, I stand by it and will not rest until the assurance is fulfilled,” Suresh said.

He expressed confidence that Magadi’s development would surprise many by 2027-28, pointing out that roads within the town are well developed and rural roads are also in good condition. Development works worth over ₹1,000 crore are currently underway in the constituency, he added.

The Y.G. Gudda project involves bringing Cauvery water from a distance of 115 kilometres at a cost of ₹92 crore to fill Chakrabavi lake and surrounding water bodies. Suresh described the plan to fill Chakrabavi lake as an unprecedented initiative.

He noted that due to certain environmental clearances, about two kilometres of work remains pending, but the project is expected to be completed by May. Once completed, Y.G. Gudda will have Cauvery water throughout the year, ensuring that lakes in the region remain filled for all 365 days, he said. He urged the Deputy Chief Minister to issue strict instructions to officials to complete the remaining works within two years.

Suresh recalled that when he was a Member of Parliament, he had visited the site with local leaders and discussed with officials how Cauvery water could be brought to the region. During the previous government, when Shivakumar was serving as Irrigation Minister, discussions were held with the then Chief Engineer to draw up a plan to bring Cauvery water to Kanva reservoir and subsequently to Manchanabele and Y.G. Gudda. After examining feasibility, water was eventually channelled to Y.G. Gudda from Satthegala, he said.

Thanking the people for their continued support, Suresh said he would repay their trust as long as he lives. Referring to his recent appointment as Bamul President, he said the responsibility entrusted to him was to strengthen the dairy sector and support farmers. “We will work collectively to protect the interests of farmers,” he said.

In a lighter vein, he remarked that the people of Magadi were fortunate as they had defeated him in the elections but were still getting development works done both through him and Shivakumar. He also took a humorous swipe at local MLA H.C. Balakrishna, saying the legislator spins stories wherever development works take place.