Govt committed to tribal welfare: Collector

Nandyal: The State government remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare and development of tribal communities, asserted district Collector G Raja Kumari. Speaking at a programme at the Collectorate on Saturday on World Tribal Day, she emphasised that the government is extending all necessary support to improve the living standards and opportunities of tribal people.

The Collector stated that the district currently has 13 ashram schools and nine tribal welfare hostels, managed under the supervision of the ITDA and the Tribal Welfare Officer. Continuous efforts are being made to provide adequate infrastructure to these institutions, she said. Parents in Chenchu habitations were urged to ensure their children attend school regularly and are encouraged to focus on subjects and skills of their interest, thereby enhancing their future prospects. She further advised parents to consider marriage only after their children complete higher education, stressing the district administration’s ongoing efforts to eradicate child marriage.

Highlighting the government’s health initiatives, the Collector said regular medical camps are being organised in Chenchu habitations to safeguard the health of tribal residents. Officials visiting these areas are tasked with raising awareness against harmful addictions and educating the community on ways to improve their livelihoods. She added that the government is extending livelihood support and making people aware of the available welfare schemes.

Particularly for Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Chenchu habitations, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 1.8 lakh per house for construction, with the State government contributing an additional Rs 1 lakh. Permissions have been granted for the construction of 600 houses under the PM Janman programme, and tribal leaders have been urged to actively facilitate the process.

Earlier, the Collector inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp along with tribal leaders. Cultural performances by children in traditional tribal attire enthralled the audience. Tribal association representatives used the occasion to present their concerns and highlight the significance of World Tribal Day. The Collector honoured tribal leaders working for community welfare with shawls and mementoes in recognition of their contributions.