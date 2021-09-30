Govt conspiring to hand over agri sector to corporates, will oppose: CPM

Guntur : CPM State secretariat member V Krishnaiah opposed the move of the BJP government at the Centre to handover the agriculture sector to the corporate companies and warned that they will continue their agitation till the new agriculture Acts are abolished.

He addressed a meeting held at the CPM office here on Wednesday.

He said that though they have taken up agitation against the new agriculture Acts for 10 months, the Centre did not respond so far. He urged the people to join the agitation against the anti-people policies of the Centre including the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel which led to increase in prices of essential commodities.

He said that since the BJP came to power at the Centre, all prices of the commodities and fuels have been increasing. It is imposing additional financial burden on the common people and middleclass. When the people have been suffering due to the Covid crisis, the Centre is imposing additional financial burden on them.

CPM state secretariat member Ch Babu Rao criticised the Centre for privatising telecom, ports, LIC, Railways and defence which will benefit the corporate only.He also came down heavily on the Sstate government for imposing garbage collection tax and hiking property tax. He recalled that the government has already collecting power bills surcharge from the consumers.

Demanding more subsidy, CPM Guntur district east secretary Pasam Rama Rao said the government is giving a subsidy of Rs1.8lakh for the construction of house which is not enough.

CPM leaders Jonna Siva Sankar, Y Nethaji, J V Raghavulu, N Bhavanarayana, T Krishna Mohan were present.