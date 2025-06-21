Govt decides to waive of subdivision service

Anantapur: The State Government has undertaken a special subdivision drive to remove the difficulties faced by farmers registered as joint pattadars in the villages where the survey has been completed in the district, in accessing government welfare schemes such as Annadata Sukhibhava, “Talliki Vandanam” etc. For this, the Revenue Department has decided to waive the fee of Rs. 500/- fixed for the subdivision service and only a nominal application fee of Rs. 50/- is paid at the concerned Grama Sachivalayams, and the lands of joint title holders will be subdivided free of cost.

This free service is available only to those who have applied before the June 30th.