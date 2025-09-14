Govt deploys 220 vehicles for Women Empowerment Summit

Tirupati: With the city gearing up for the prestigious National Women Empowerment Summit on Sunday and Monday (September 14 and 15), the State government has rolled out extensive arrangements to ensure smooth mobility for delegates arriving from across the country. As part of the preparations, a fleet of 220 special vehicles has been readied for the travel needs of women participants and representatives.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar is overseeing the summit arrangements, under whose direction transport department convened a preparatory meeting with drivers at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Addressing the drivers, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Korrapati Muralimohan called upon them to perform their duties with discipline, responsibility, and courtesy. He stressed that safe driving practices, neat dress, and respectful behaviour were essential to protect the government’s reputation and to uphold the dignity of the women delegates. “Courtesy and caution will contribute to the overall success of the summit,” he underlined.

Adding a personal note to the occasion, Motor Vehicle Inspector Atika Naj said she was proud to represent women officers at this event. She highlighted that the State government’s strong commitment to women’s empowerment had inspired her to take part in these arrangements with enthusiasm and a sense of honor.