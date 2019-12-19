Govt distributes Onions for subsidized price of Rs 25 per kg in Tuni

With the hike of price of onion in the open market, people are fighting for a government-subsidized onion which is priced at Rs 25 per kg being distributed at the Tuni Agricultural Market Yard premises.

Since Thursday morning, it has been reported that the onions have come to the market yard. Upon knowing this, the women reached the spot and acquired the onions for Rs 25 per kg after submitting ration card or Aadhaar card.

Market Yard Officers are effectively handling the subsidized onion distribution. The onion distribution program is on pace with the arrival of two tonnes of onions. The public is angry with the government over distributing the onions Rs 150. Market yard officials are cooperating with the police to prevent any trouble from the people who are fighting for the onion.