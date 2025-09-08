Govt employees seek sanction of DA as Dasara gift

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers Association (APNGGO) and AP JAC have appealed to the State government to address long-pending issues of employees, teachers, and pensioners. APNGGO Association president and AP JAC Chairman A Vidyasagar urged the government to sanction Dearness Allowance (DA) as a Dasara gift to employees who, he said, are extending constructive cooperation to the ruling coalition.

Speaking to the media at the NGO Home in Tirupati on Sunday, Vidyasagar noted that DA, which must be released every six months, has not been sanctioned for the last four terms. “Employees are anxious as the government seems indifferent to their concerns. Even after 15 months of the new government, arrears and unresolved issues remain unaddressed,” he said.

He added that employees are upset over the non-implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) even after 25 months. He demanded immediate appointment of a new PRC Commissioner and approval of arrears, including pending DA, PRC benefits, and encashment of earned leave, amounting to nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

Vidyasagar urged the government to constitute a Group of Ministers to resolve employees’ financial and non-financial issues. He said employees feel sidelined while the government is busy with other priorities. “The government’s juggernaut must also move towards employees’ PRC, DA, regularisation, and fulfilment of promises,” he remarked.

He also sought interim relief for employees and pensioners due to delays in PRC finalisation. Other key demands include release of gratuity and surrender leave encashments for retirees, regularisation of pending contract employees, and resolution of issues relating to OPS for pre-2004 employees, house sites for HOD staff, AP GLIC bonus declaration, early settlement of medical reimbursement bills, and extension of welfare schemes to contract and secretariat employees.

APNGOs also stressed restoring the additional pension benefit of 10 percent for pensioners aged 70–75 and 15 percent for those aged 75–80, which was discontinued after the 11th PRC implementation. They urged the state to extend the retirement age of 62 years, already applicable to government employees, to PSU and Gurukula Society staff as well. APNGGO association general secretary DV Ramana was also present.

Meanwhile, in the Tirupati district unit meeting, an ad-hoc committee was unanimously elected with S Suresh Babu as Chairman, C Raghu as Co-convener, and V Lalitha Kumar as Treasurer. Members Chenchu Ratnam, Panindra Janardhanayya, and Vice-chairman Shavan Kumar were also elected.