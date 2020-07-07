Andhra Pradesh Government employees yet to get salaries for the month of June

Amaravati: The Government employees did not get the salaries till Monday. The officials in the finance department informed that due to technical problems, the salaries got delayed.

The government has been delivering the salaries to the employees through CFMS, a Comprehensive Finance Management System. The delay happened while uploading the data pertaining to all the employees in the CFMS platform, according to the officials at the Finance Department. In fact, the salaries to the employees were supposed to be deposited by July 1, for the month of June. Due to two reasons, including delay in passing the Appropriation Bill by the Assembly and the uploading of the data of employees on the database. Though the Appropriation bill was approved by the Governor on July 2, the Finance department failed to disburse the salaries to the employees till July 7 evening.

Reacting to this correspondent, officials in the Finance department informed that most probably the salaries would be deposited late night in the Monday or early hours on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the employees in the secretariat have been in the opinion that the Finance Department failed in discharging their duties and hence the delay happened. To cover up their failures, they were telling about the technical reasons. In fact, it is not the first time that the Government has been giving salaries through CFMS. The salaries have been deposited to the employee's accounts through the platform from the last three years and it is a regular procedure.