Govt ensures welfare amid economic challenges: Minister Mandipalli
Rayachoti : Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Affairs Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy stated that despite financial challenges, the government is committed to ensuring welfare for all citizens. Speaking at ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam – Praja Vedika’ programme held at MPDO office in Sambepalli on Saturday, the Minister emphasised that the State government is dedicated to fulfilling all its promises and improving the lives of the people.
The Minister highlighted key achievements, including transparent recruitment of 16,437 teacher posts through Mega DSC and the re-launch of Anna Canteens to provide affordable meals to the poor. He praised the government's efforts in flood relief and development projects, including the ongoing construction of Polavaram Dam and the revitalisation of Amaravati as the State capital.
RDO Rangaswami, DPO Dhanalakshmi, Housing PD Shivayya, DRDA PD Satyanarayana, district officials, and public representatives were present.