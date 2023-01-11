Govt ensuring quality medicare for poor: Srikanth Reddy

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has said that government has brought about revolutionary changes in medical sector in the interest of promoting quality treatment to the poor.

Speaking after inaugurating YSR Urban Health Clinic (UHC) along with Collector PS Girisha at a cost of Rs 1.06 crore at Poola Thota SC Colony in Rayachoti town on Tuesday, the MLA said that the government was ensuring corporate treatment at YSR UHCs by deploying sufficient number of qualified doctors and nurses.

He said that government has sanctioned 4 UHCs in Rayachoti town. While one has already been set up at Poola Thota area in the city, remaining three are under various stages of construction. A hundred bed hospital is under construction in Rayachoti town which would be completed by the end of this year, he added.

District Collector PS Girisha has said that the aim of establishing YSR UHCs was to bring corporate medical facilities available to the poor living in urban areas. He said that a lab facility would also be provided at the UHCs. He urged the people to avail services at the urban health clinics.

Rayachoti municipal chairman Shaik Fayaz Basha, DM&HO Kondaiah, municipal commissioner R Rambabu and others were present.