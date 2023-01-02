Govt extends financial assistance to 14 patients

Anakapalli: Eight more patients suffering from various health issues receive financial assistance from the state government. During Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Narsipatnam on December 30, 14 persons suffering from various health issues met the Chief Minister and poured out their woes, seeking government's intervention and help.

Responding to them, the CM directed the District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti to look into their medical condition and provide financial assistance to them with immediate effect. After verification, the District Collector handed over cheques for Rs 1 lakh each to six patients the same day. Later, the rest of the cheques to the tune of Rs 1 lakh each were handed over to the patients.

P Rishanth Babi Vivek, D Amarhya Ram, B Sri Venkata Durga Nikitha, Malla Rohith, P Prasad, Ch Siva Parvati Yamini, Ch Aakakansha, G Neeraj, N Rajababu, A Yesubabu, N Subbalakshmi, P Parimala, G Jasmita and R Ramalakshmi Haneesha received Rs 1 lakh cheque each.