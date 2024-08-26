Govt focus on self-sufficiency of women: Collector Selvi

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi along with Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar through video conference from Eluru Collectorate participated Lakhpati Didi Sammelan held at Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Central and State governments are working with the aim of financial self-sufficiency among women. The Central government has provided an opportunity to use the loan to increase livelihood and also to use these opportunities to establish and develop cottage industries.

Lakhpati Didis who are members of 491 self-help groups in the district have been given Rs 55.18 crore loans under bank linkage. A cheque of Rs 40 lakh was given to members of 28 self-help groups. MLA Songa Roshan Kumar said the government have taken all necessary steps to provide financial support to women. He said that the women of the self-help groups in the state should stand as an example for the country. Collector Vetri Selvi and MLA Roshan Kumar distributed cheques of Rs 55.18 crore to 491 self-help groups under bank linkage.

Certificates of honour were presented to the members of the women self-help groups. Later, collector conducted a programme with the members of women self-help groups who attended the programme. DRDA PD Dr R Vijayaraju, DPM Anitha, Andhra Pradesh Strinidhi Bank Director Thota Kripamani and others were present.