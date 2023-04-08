Govt focussing on improving medicare to poor: MLC Cipai

Tirupati: YSRCP leader and MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has made available medical facilities more than any other state in India. On the occasion of the World Health Day, Subramanyam, speaking to the media here on Friday, said that education and medical facilities were important parameters in the human development index.

"Our Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given more priority to education and medicare than any other state in the country," he said citing the slew of healthcare initiatives like Village Health Clinics and Family Doctor concept introduced by the AP government. The functioning of government hospitals has been radically changed for better and with filling up of all the vacant posts in the last two years. Earlier, 40 percent of the posts in government hospitals were vacant coming in the way of providing free medical facilities to the poor, he said, informing that mid health provider posts like nursing and paramedical staff were created in large numbers, which strengthening the government hospitals.

On the occasion, he reminded that the Central government recognised the health initiative taken by Jagan Mohan Reddy with many national awards to AP. Jagan proved as the successor of late YSR, who is remaining in the hearts of the poor with his revolutionary YSR Aarogyasri health scheme enabling the poor to avail corporate medical facilities.