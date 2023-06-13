Govt giving top priority to education: Minister Suresh

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam district): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said the State government is giving top priority and bringing revolutionary changes in education sector in the State so that the students will be ready for the competition at international standards.

He, along with district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, distributed Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits to the students at Zilla Parishad High School in Yerragondapalem on Monday, the first day of reopening of schools.

Addressing the students, Minister Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced English medium education in government schools and brought Byju’s content to ensure that no student from poverty drops from school and all of them should be ready for competition at international level. He said that the government provides a kit consisting of uniforms, Telugu- English bilingual textbooks, notebooks, dictionaries, bags, shoes and socks, and offers midday meals, ragi malt and peanut chikkis to keep the children healthy. He said Andhra Pradesh is becoming a role model to the country by providing all facilities under Nadu-Nedu and introducing training in TOEFL.

Collector Dinesh Kumar said the government is providing facilities and infrastructure in government schools on par with private schools. He said that the Chief Minister himself verified the quality of each item in the JVK kit and selected them. He said that in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu, schools in the district are developed with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, and in the second phase of the scheme they are constructing additional classrooms and infrastructure in 977 schools with a budget of Rs 420 crore. He ordered the teachers to see all students come to school wearing the full uniform, including shoes and ties.

DEO P Ramesh and other officials also participated in the programme.