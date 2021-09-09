Govt insulting Covid frontline warriors by not paying salaries: TDP

Ongole: The Telugu Desam Party alleged that by delaying the payments to the contract medical staff who worked hard to save lives in the pandemic situation, the government is insulting the Covid frontline warriors.

TDP leader Dr Jagabattina Sivaprasad demanded that the government shun negligence towards the contract staff and pay their dues immediately as the Union government is issuing warnings on Covid-19 third wave.

Speaking at the press meet in Ongole, Dr Sivaprasad said that the government appointed medical staff including doctors, nurses and other supporting staff at the start of Covid-19 second wave on a contract basis.

But the government has not been paying salaries for five months to the contract medical staff. It shows how much the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is serious about fighting the deadly disease and his concern towards medical staff.

He said that it was nothing but cruel not to pay the dues to the people who risked their lives to protect the lives of the public. He advised the government to understand how their families should have survived for the last five months when they are not paid for their risky and hard work.

Dr Sivaprasad demanded the government to immediately pay the salaries to the contract medical staff to whom the salaries were pending for a long time.

The TDP Ongole Parliament unit treasurer Pallapotu Venkateswarlu, executive secretary Paluri Venkateswara Reddy and others also participated in the programme.