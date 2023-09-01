Govt. is committed to support tenant farmers, says YS Jagan disburses Rythu Bharosa funds

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emphasised that his government is committed to supporting tenant farmers and landless poor in Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion of release of first tranche of funds into accounts of tenant farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme for the year 2023-24, the chief minister assured that the government will also provide compensation to farmers who have lost their crops due to heavy rains in this year's Kharif season. He said that the compensation will be given as an input subsidy before the end of the season.

As part of the scheme, a total of Rs. 109.74 crores deposited into 1,46,324 tenant farmers. The chief minister said that Andhra Pradesh is the first state which provides assistance to the tenant farmers and those cultivating Endowment and forest lands. He said that the investment assistance is being distributed to eligible SC, ST, BC, and minority tenants, as well as farmers cultivating Endowment lands.

CM Jagan highlighted that his government stands with tenant farmers, especially those from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities who do not have agricultural land. He mentioned that the government is committed to supporting these farmers.











