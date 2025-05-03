Govt joins hands with IBM, TCS & L&T for Quantum Valley in AP

Amaravati: In a historic step toward India’s technological future, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that the State’s pioneering Quantum Valley will be dedicated to the nation on January 1, 2026.

The announcement was made at a landmark event held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Undavalli, where the State Government signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). These partnerships aim at establishing India’s most advanced and first-of-its-kind Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati, anchored by IBM’s cutting-edge 156-qubit Quantum System Two — the largest quantum computing system to be installed in the country.

In his remarks, Naidu recounted his early initiatives like computerising seven lakh government records, launching AP Online, and now advancing to “WhatsApp Governance”.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of involving the Government of India and announced that he would soon brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shown great enthusiasm for the project. “Among all politicians, Modi and I speak about tech,” he said.

Jay Gambetta, Vice-President of IBM Quantum, through a release expressed enthusiasm about deploying IBM’s Quantum System Two in Amaravati.

Dr Harrick Vin, CTO of Tata Consultancy Services, outlined TCS’s hybrid computing strategy that integrates quantum with classical systems like CPUs and GPUs.

V Rajanna and CV Sridhar of TCS underscored their company’s commitment to public innovation.

Scott Crowder, IBM’s V-P for Quantum Adoption, described the global significance of this partnership.

Katamaneni Bhaskar, Secretary of IT & RTGS, described the signing of MoUs with IBM, TCS and L&T as the beginning of a great transition—“from traditional to quantum computing.” He noted that Andhra Pradesh is no longer a follower in tech but a leader shaping the nation’s future.

L&T, tasked with construction, will begin immediate development of the main block and supporting infrastructure.