Govt Jr Colleges to offer MBiPC group from this academic year

Tirupati: To strengthen public education and provide competitive academic opportunities, the government has announced the introduction of the MBiPC (Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry) group in all government junior colleges starting from the 2025–26 academic year.

Tirupati District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) G Rajasekhar Reddy said that this initiative was made possible due to the foresight of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and the proactive efforts of Intermediate Education Commissioner Kritika Shukla.

Speaking to the media on Sunday after taking charge a couple of days ago, he said that all 22 government junior colleges in Tirupati district are now equipped with all facilities on par with private corporate institutions.

The colleges have been upgraded with student-friendly classrooms, benches, well-stocked libraries, modern science labs, clean and accessible restrooms, audio-visual teaching aids, sports equipment and spacious playgrounds. Additionally, each college now has NSS units for holistic physical and mental development.

Until now, the available groups in these colleges included MPC, BiPC, CEC and HEC in both Telugu and English mediums. The addition of the MBiPC group is aimed at providing students with a unique blend of science education options, especially for those aspiring for careers in both engineering and medical streams.

Students will receive free textbooks, EAMCET preparation material, lab records and teachers will be supplied with updated handbooks. Already, textbooks have been distributed to 2,612 second-year students and all books for incoming first-year students are ready for distribution.

Further strengthening the ecosystem, a nutritious and hygienic ‘Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal’ is being served daily to students. Admissions into Junior Intermediate commenced on April 24 and orientation classes for the new academic year have already begun, incorporating the revised syllabus for 2025–26. The DIEO said that all government junior colleges are now fully geared up for reopening on June 2.