Govt keen on improving education standards, Says Botcha Satyanarayana

- Expresses satisfaction over the performance of govt schools in SSC exams this year
- Exudes confidence of achieving better results next year
Vizianagaram: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana expressed satisfaction over the performance of students of government schools in SSC exams this year.
The Minister spoke to the media here on Sunday. He said efforts would be made to improve the results further in the next year. The parents can lodge complaints with the government if any educational institutions demand huge fee from the students. “We are concentrating on the education and improving standards,” he said.
Referring to the unseasonal rains, the Minister said, “Not much loss was reported in North Andhra districts due to the untimely heavy rains but in some other districts the farmers have lost crops and the teams are touring there to assess the damage. The government will take care of the soaked paddy and it would purchase the entire paddy from farmers.”