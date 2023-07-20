Govt keen on Machilipatnam development, says Minister Roja

Machilipatnam: Welfare and development activities have been simultaneously taken up in the State, said Minister for Tourism RK Roja. With the implementation of enormous welfare schemes, all categories of people are happy across the State, she added.

The Minister participated in the Machilipatnam constituency-level review meeting along with local MLA and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu at Machilipatnam ZP Council hall on Wednesday.

Later, addressing the media, Minister Roja said that the State government has been spending crores of rupees for the development of Machilipatnam constituency. She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is constructing Machilipatnam port by spending over Rs 7,250 crore and added that Gilakaladindi harbour was also being developed by spending Rs 421 crore. Apart from that, Machilpatnam medical college construction was also completed, she added.

The Minister further said that the largest Jagananna housing colony is located in Machilipatnam constituency in the extent of over 300 acres where 15,808 will be provided housing. She informed that the government had spent Rs 600 crore for land acquisition for allotting house pattas to the public. She further said they had sanctioned Rs 9.90 crore for the construction of 26 village secretariats in Machilipatnam constituency.

Similarly, Rs 5.66 crore has been released to construct 26 Rythu Bharosa Kendras. A sum of Rs 255 crore was released for undertaking 212 works under Jala Jeevan Mission, she added. Minister Roja said that 127 schools have been developed at a cost of Rs 36.18 crore in the Machilipatnam constituency.

Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah stated that the constituency was developed with the help and coordination of the officials.

Machilipatnam Mayor Moka Venkateswaramma, Deputy Mayor M Vijayalakshmi, Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, DRO Venkateswara Rao, and other officials, public representatives attended.