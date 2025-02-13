Govt keen to help chilli farmers: Minister

Guntur : Minister for Agriculture and Agriculture Marketing K Atchannaidu said the government initiated an exercise to extend helping hand to the farmers who suffered losses due to falling of red chilli prices.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ he recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already written a letter to the Central government and explained the situation. He said following the instructions of Naidu, officials are chalking out plans to extend helping hand to the farmers who suffered losses due to fall of red chilli prices.

He said that it is difficult for the Markfed to purchase huge quantities of red chilli stocks from the farmers. Compared to last year, almost all varieties of red chilli prices fell from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 per quintal.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu wrote a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on falling of red chilli prices and requested to take steps to get a better price to the chilli farmers.

Naidu has directed the officials to take steps to get better prices to the farmers.