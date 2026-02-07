Govt launches survey of Godavari Delta System

Rajamahendravaram: The government has initiated a large-scale Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey across the Godavari Delta System, encompassing the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, for the preparation of contour maps for the Eastern, Western, and Central delta regions.

An amount of Rs 13.5 crore has been released by the government for undertaking the survey, which is aimed at generating precise topographical data to aid in planning and development works in the delta areas. The State government has launched this for Godavari Delta System's plans, which are considered the lifeline of the undivided East and West Godavari districts, to support scientific assessment of the delta and guide future development measures.

The government has allocated Rs 13.42 crore for the project, with IIC Technologies awarded the contract. As part of the exercise, 200 Ground Control Points have been established across the delta region. The survey is being conducted using an aircraft.

Water Resources Department, Dowleswaram Circle Superintending Engineer K Gopinath said that permissions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India were received on February 4. Officials said the LiDAR survey will be carried out from an altitude of 3,500 feet, and the aerial survey is expected to be completed within three weeks.

They said the aircraft will have a pilot, a co-pilot, and an aerial LiDAR sensor operator on board during the survey. The work will be carried out based on the Ground Control Points. Completion within the stipulated period will depend on weather conditions.

The survey will capture detailed data on branch canals, key structures within the delta, agricultural fields, and the Godavari river basin area. Based on the collected data, contour maps will be prepared. Officials said future decisions related to the development and management of the Godavari Delta will be based on the findings of this survey.