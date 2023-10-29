Govt managing systems to keep Naidu in jail: Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh challenged the state government to show one piece of evidence against N Chandrababu Naidu in any case. Bhuvaneshwari and Lokesh met Naidu in the central jail here on Saturday.



Later, speaking to media, Lokesh alleged that widespread abuse of government departments and management of systems was behind the illegal detention of Naidu for 50 days so far. He said they have completely lost faith in this government.

Lokesh accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his followers and the ‘political brokers’ of that party of making completely degenerate comments against Naidu attacking him personally. He urged the people and the media to take note of YSRCP leaders saying that Chandrababu Naidu will die in jail.

He said that this government has not been able to show any evidence against Naidu in the last 50 days since the arrest of his father.

“It is natural for the political opponents to fight and defeat each other, but the threats being made by YSRCP leaders to even kill Chandrababu Naidu are causing serious concern,” he said. Lokesh also recalled the recent comments by a woman minister to the effect that his mother, who is not related to the case, might also be sent to jail. He challenged the government to reveal any evidence of corruption or money being deposited into the party’s account or their family members’ accounts. He also said that their family members have no involvement in any corruption and that Chandrababu did not resort to corruption of even a single rupee when he was the chief minister.

Alleging that the ruling party is obstructing the bail for Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh said that they will teach a befitting lesson to YSRCP in the next election.

He lamented that even though the farmers are suffering due to the drought with crops drying up in 32 lakh acre, this government has not responded. He alleged that the CM did not conduct a single review, and not a single minister or MLA met the farmers and extended any support. He asked the people to see the true nature of YSRCP leaders who are ignoring farmers’ problems and travelling in AC buses.

He said if Jagan Mohan Reddy had not managed the systems, how could he on bail for a whopping 10 years and how could stall the arrest of Y S Avinash Reddy in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. Expressing concern over Naidu’s health condition, he said that the TDP chief has lost 6 kg after going to the prison and said his father suffers from a congenital heart condition. Though doctors recommended an eye surgery for Naidu, Lokesh alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government pressurised police to retract that report, among other such developments. Former ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, K S Jawahar and others were present.