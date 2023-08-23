Govt Medical College to start classes from Sept 1

Rajamahendravaram: District collector K Madhavi Latha said that classes for the first year students of Government Medical College in Rajamahendravaram will start from September 1. She said that this college will be crucial in developing Rajamahendravaram as an educational hub.

The collector along with MP Margani Bharat Ram inspected the hostels and classrooms of the teaching hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that separate temporary dormitories have been arranged for boys and girls. The rooms for the classes have been prepared and all infrastructures are being provided.

The collector made it clear that all appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that the students joining the first batch do not face any inconvenience and suggested that a wall should be built between the dining hall and washing area.

MP Bharat Ram said that the establishment of the Government Medical College is a good development to raise the standard of Rajahmundry. He said that though temporary arrangements have been made for the first year, the students do not face any difficulties.

A total of 16 government medical colleges have been sanctioned across the state, five of them are starting this year. Rajahmundry Government Medical College is one among them.

The first year classes will be held in the nursing college. From next academic year, full-scale teaching classes will start in the government medical college’s building. The principal of the medical college Dr B Saubhagya Lakshmi said that representatives of the National Medical Council will visit the medical college in December. She said that medical services will be made available in the hospital with 450 beds by next year.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Government Hospital Superintendent Dr R Ramesh, APMSIDC SE S Subrahmanyam, EE K Chandra Mouli and YSRCP Rajahmundry Urban Coordinator Guduri Srinivas were present.