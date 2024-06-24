Govt mulls releasing eight white papers on misdeeds of Jagan govt

Vijayawada: The state government is likely to release eight white papers on how the various systems in the state had collapsed during the five-year tenure of the YSRCP government led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the atrocities committed by them.

The whitepapers will be on the financial condition of the state, Status of Polavarm project, Status of Amaravati capital city and how it has been destroyed, the illegalconstructions on prime government land for party buildings not only on the seed access road in Amaravati but also across the state violating all rules and regulations, the Visakhapatnam Palace destroying the Rushikonda, how all institutions were made ineffective, etc. In Tirupati, the YSRCP had constructed a palatial building almost adjacent to the airport on a land that was meant for skill development institute according to local people.

In Kakinada too, it had constructed a massive building without any approval from the Municipal Corporation. All that they had done was to apply online and claimed it as deemed to have been approved. Though at many places the buildings have reached near completion, the sub-contractors have not been paid money and when asked they have been threatened of foisting cases against them.

The sub-contractors said that they were told that they were government buildings and were given a timeline within which certain works like construction of compound walls were to be completed.

In the backdrop of such a situation, it is learnt that the Cabinet would constitute a committee of ministers which would include Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita, Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad, etc. The committee would discuss the issue threadbare with the officials and will come up with a report based on which next course of action would be taken.

According to the local people, in Kakinada no one knew that these buildings were meant for party offices. The YSRCP leaders used to give different versions some claiming that they were government buildings while others said it was a church complex and used to show the image of cross on the top of the building.