Govt planning steep hike in power tariff, alleges Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: YSR Congress Party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday predicted that the State government would soon hike electricity tariff and impose a burden of Rs 8,100 crore on the people.

Addressing a press conference at party district office in the city here on Tuesday, the YSRCP leader recalled that during the election campaign, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu assured the people that his party would cancel the true-up charges on returning to power. Naidu also assured that there would be no hike in power tariff..

The YSRCP leader alleged that instead of keeping the assurances, the TDP-led NDA government in the State was planning to increase the power charges in the name of 'white paper' on energy.

He said that according to the white paper, fuel and power purchase cost adjustment (FPPCA) and transmission and distribution(T& D) charges seem to be between 7.99% to 10.99% in different companies which indicates that that there will Rs 4.14 to Rs 6.69 hike in power tariff witnessing in the different companies. He said that the YSRCP government had cleared pending payments to the tune of Rs 43,744 crore of the TDP regime for free power supply between 2014 and 2019.