Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh

AP Government has released new guidelines for YSR pension scheme. It has revised some of the eligibility rules and has published a new set of instructions. It is a known fact that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's decided to increase the social security pension to Rs 2,250 as promised in the elections.

The eligibility criteria for the selection of beneficiaries for YSR pensioners are:

* The rural households should have a monthly income of Rs10,000 per month and in urban areas Rs12,000.

* The family must have less than 3 acres of Agriculture land.

* There should be no four-wheelers except taxis, tractors and autos.

* No family member should be receiving a pension from a government employee.

* Power consumption per month should not exceed 300 units.

* Only one member of the family is entitled to a pension. But if 80% of disabled persons, dialysis patients, the mentally disabled family are in the family, they are entitled to get the pension.

Categories-wise qualifications

* People above 60 years are entitled to apply for YSR Pension Scheme.

* Age of SC category should be more than 50 years.

* Widows beyond 18 years should possess the certificate of death of the husband.

* No Age Limit to Physically Challenged provided they should have the defect by 40 per cent.

* Weavers over 50 years old. Certificate from the handloom.

* Those who have been taking the anti-retrovirus treatment for six months are also eligible for the scheme.

* Patients undergoing dialysis in the hospital every month are eligible for the pension.

* Transgender people over the age of 18 years. Must have Medical Department Certificate as a duty.

* Fishers over 50 years of age certified by the Department of Fisheries can avail pension.

* Single women who are married and separated. Women above 35 years, divorced women, separation for a year, unmarried at age 30.

* Dapu artists aged over 50 years. The Welfare Department must have certificates.

* People suffering from Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, and Memophilia are eligible.

* Patients with limited paralysis, critically injured, muscular dystrophy patients and chronic kidney patients.

Area commissioners will be responsible for the implementation of the scheme. The authorities should select the beneficiaries.